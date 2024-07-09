Why Arch Manning Reversed Decision on EA College Football 2025

Fans were excited when they found out Arch Manning will be in the new EA College Football 25 video game. Arch Manning is a famous football player from Texas.

Surprisingly, EA Sports made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“EA Sports paid Texas QB Arch Manning between $50-60k to promote College Football 25,” said Pete Nakos of On3. Manning will also get $600 and a copy of the game. That’s a sweet deal!

NIL Whispers: EA Sports paid Texas QB Arch Manning between $50-60K to promote College Football 25, @On3sports has learned. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class will also receive $600 and a copy of the game for opting in. More: https://t.co/XTTBb5kXNM pic.twitter.com/i2hxPcqCL4 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) July 9, 2024

Arch Manning joins over 10,000 other student-athletes in EA’s College Football 25. EA Sports managed to sign more than 10,000 players early on. They also secured rights to use all 134 FBS schools’ names, images, and likenesses.

Even though Manning didn’t play much last season, he was still the top recruit in the 2023 class. This year might be similar since Quinn Ewers is expected to return.

Arch Manning is not just any player; he’s the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Eli and Peyton Manning. His granddad is Archie Manning, a two-time NFL Pro Bowler.

With his social media following, Manning will likely be a key spokesman for the game’s launch. He has over 69,000 followers on X and 229,000 on Instagram.

Fans had to wait for official confirmation about Manning’s likeness being in the game. But it seems he made a smart move by waiting, as he got extra compensation for his likeness and for promoting the game.

If Manning hadn’t been included at launch, it could have been a huge loss for EA. Whether the game will be good or not remains to be seen, but at least fans can play as Arch Manning.