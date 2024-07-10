Kyle Whittingham Sets Utah Retirement Date

Kyle Whittingham loves the Utes. Even though he went to BYU, he’s a big name in Utah football. Since 2005, he’s won over 160 games and three conference titles. He’s had five seasons with ten wins.

He might retire soon.

At Big 12 Media Days in Vegas, Whittingham hinted he won’t coach the Utes when they play Miami in 2027. He’s earned the right to leave on his own. No firing, no new job—just retirement. He turns 65 this November.

His statement surprised many. It would have been bigger news if not for Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy making headlines for the wrong reasons. Whittingham is as iconic in Utah as Jerry Sloan was in basketball or LaVell Edwards at BYU.

How many more years will he coach? One? Two? Maybe three?

Here’s Whittingham saying that “[he] probably won’t be sitting here in this chair” for Utah vs. Miami.

Utah could win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff this year.

Kyle Whittingham might not stay long at Utah since he’s set to retire soon.

The Big 12 is up for grabs, but Utah should finish in the top four. Kansas State is another strong contender. Cam Rising returns for another season, but like Whittingham, he’s getting older.

So when will Whittingham retire? Many people do it at 65. My mom did. He could also wait until he’s 67, like my dad. So maybe he has one, two, or three more years left.

Promoting from within worked before for Utah, with Whittingham stepping up when Urban Meyer left. Andy Ludwig and Morgan Scalley are great internal candidates for head coach.

No matter what happens next, Whittingham deserves praise for his time at Utah. Unlike some coaches who stay safe, he made Utah a force to reckon with. Playing the Utes means facing tough physical football at high altitudes.

While winning a national title at Utah seems unlikely, there are still goals left: winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff. Achieving these would cement his legacy even further.

Expanding the playoff to 12 teams gives him a shot at the big dance one last time.

I’m unsure if the Big 12 gets two teams into the playoffs this year, but it would certainly help Utah’s chances.