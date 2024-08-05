Who Will Win the Mountain West Football Championship in 2024?

As we gear up for the 2024 Mountain West Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 6, excitement is brewing in the conference known for its fierce competition. With four different winners over the past four seasons, the stakes have never been higher. The reigning champions, Boise State Broncos, are looking to defend their title after clinching four championships in the last decade.

The conference championship takes on even more importance this upcoming season as the winner could be eligible for the 12-team college football playoff. The highest-ranked champion from the designated “Group of Five” conferences will receive an automatic berth into the College Football Playoff set to begin on Dec. 20.

With the regular season just around the corner, let’s dive into the teams that could rise to the challenge this year and potentially make the 12-team playoff.

Boise State

Boise State has truly crafted a legacy of excellence since joining the Mountain West in 2011, boasting an impressive 84-17 record in conference play. With a new season approaching, the Broncos are gearing up for their first full campaign under head coach Spencer Danielson, who previously served as the defensive coordinator. After stepping into the role of interim head coach last season and leading a 5-5 team to the championship game, Danielson has a lot of momentum on which to build.

As they enter 2024, the Broncos will be breaking in a new starting quarterback following the transfer of Taylen Green to Arkansas. Stepping up to the challenge will be sophomore Malachi Nelson, a former USC Trojan. Fans are eager to see how he blends with the offensive scheme and whether he can maintain last season’s scoring average of 32.1 points per game. But the real heart of the offense might just lie with tailback Ashton Jeanty, the 2023 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. With 1,347 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns to his name last season, expect Jeanty to be the focal point as Boise State looks to defend its title and push for yet another championship.

Fresno State

The Fresno State Bulldogs are ready to rumble in pursuit of their third conference title in seven years. Nestled in California’s Central Valley, the Bulldogs have shown they can hold their own, especially under the watchful eye of head coach Jeff Tedford. Since his return, they’ve achieved a robust 12-5 record against Mountain West foes, proving their mettle. Who can forget their thrilling victory over Boise State in the 2022 championship game? With their odds set at +360 to win the conference, the Bulldogs are eager to cement their legacy further.

One key player to watch is quarterback Mikey Keene, who had a standout season in 2023, racking up 2,976 passing yards with an impressive 67.1% completion rate. His ability to make quick decisions and read defenses is instrumental to the Bulldogs’ offensive strategy. With a solid 52.2 QBR last year, he’s poised to lead this team effectively. Currently, Fresno State ranks 57th in ESPN’s post-spring SP+ rankings, right behind the top Mountain West competitors, positioning them well for the upcoming season. Fans and analysts alike are buzzing with anticipation to see how far this determined squad can go on their quest for glory.

UNLV

The UNLV Rebels are turning heads this season, coming off their best football campaign in years, and are excited to make waves in the Mountain West. Under the leadership of head coach Barry Odom, expectations are higher than ever as he enters his second season in Las Vegas. With standout quarterbacks from last year—Jayden Maiava, the 2023 MWC Freshman of the Year, and Doug Brumfield, who faced medical retirement—UNLV is set to introduce a new face under center: Matthew Sluka. Transferring from Holy Cross, this dual-threat quarterback isn’t just a name; he’s a game-changer. Sluka received accolades as the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year and an FCS All-American, racking up an impressive 97 all-purpose touchdowns during his time in the FCS.

For Sluka, the first mission will be to connect with the Rebels’ senior wideout, Ricky White III, who had a spectacular 2023 season with 88 catches for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns. With a mix of speed and finesse, White is the ideal target Sluka needs to elevate the offense. After making it to their first-ever MWC Championship Game last year, UNLV’s five-to-one odds this season have fans buzzing with hope.

Conclusion

The Mountain West Football Championship Game is poised to be the most exciting one yet, with a wide range of teams vying for the title. From powerhouse Boise State to emerging UNLV, there’s no telling who will come out on top. So mark your calendars and get ready for an action-packed game that’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!

