Sherrone Moore’s Punishment in Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal

Things have certainly gone bad at Michigan. The NCAA is looking into sign-stealing allegations involving the football team.

Michigan’s head coach, Sherrone Moore, is in hot water. He’s one of seven staffers accused of breaking NCAA rules. This all started with a report from The Wolverine.

Why is this significant? Well, Moore just became head coach. He worked under Jim Harbaugh last year, often stepping in as interim head coach and offensive coordinator. Moore allegedly deleted a 52-text thread from Connor Stalions when the scandal broke.

Moore isn’t just facing accusations for sign-stealing. He’s also considered a repeat offender due to recruiting violations during a COVID dead period. The consequences could be severe, like a show-cause penalty or suspension.

It’s like opening a can of worms. Just when we thought it was over, more issues surface.

What punishments will Moore face? Even though other coaches might be more guilty, Moore is still on Michigan’s staff. A show cause penalty would make it hard for him to stay in Ann Arbor.

Overall, this situation was bound to get messy. Severe punishments are never pretty. Bowl bans aren’t as impactful as they once were, but vacating wins feels pointless. “Who is that for?” Seriously?

The NCAA wants to make an example out of Michigan. They probably see this as an opportunity to send a message. The question is, what will stick?

Resolution may take several semesters. The notice of allegations might go before a board. As more news comes out, Michigan’s situation looks worse. We might get some clarity soon, but for now, there’s college football to enjoy.

Moore being linked to the allegations adds another wrinkle to this mess.