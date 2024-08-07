Will Howard Criticizes Kansas State, Praises Ohio State

Will Howard used to play quarterback for the Kansas State Wildcats. Now, he’s getting ready for his last season of college football with the Ohio State Buckeyes. This team has a lot of pressure to win a national title.

All signs point to Howard becoming the starting quarterback soon.

Howard is getting to know his new team at Ohio State. He mentioned that he doesn’t have to play “hero ball” here. “I think the one thing I would say is that I don’t feel like I have to be a hero here,” said Howard, h/t Athlon Sports. “And I feel like I have the guys around me to where I just need to facilitate and just get them the ball and make good decisions. At the end of the day, I don’t have to go out there and do anything superhuman. I just have to be myself and trust the guys around me.”

His comment feels like a backhanded compliment to Kansas State. Maybe they’d prefer Avery Johnson playing hero ball over another 10-2 season with Howard. But Howard’s also got something to prove at Ohio State.

Buckeye players like Howard must step up when needed this year.

Kansas State has been overachieving for decades. Bill Snyder transformed the team in the late ’80s, and Chris Klieman has kept it going strong. Despite some rough years, they’ve built a reputation as a fast, fun team full of players who love hero ball.

From Michael Bishop to Darren Sproles, Jordy Nelson, Collin Klein, and even Howard himself—hero ball runs deep in Kansas State’s DNA! Now it’s Avery Johnson’s turn to shine as their starter. Will Howard seize his last chance?

Howard’s enjoying Buckeye Nation’s support now, but one bad game could change everything. Just look at Kyle McCord; after one tough season at Ohio State, he’s now reinventing himself at Syracuse. Ohio State isn’t for coasting; it’s for champions.

Howard’s comments probably highlight Ohio State’s talent more than anything else, but don’t count out Kansas State.