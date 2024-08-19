Texas Transfer DB Criticizes Clemson and Dabo Swinney

College football players switch teams a lot. It’s normal now. The new rules make it easier for them.

Andrew Mukuba tried hard at Clemson.

He played there for three years but decided to move to Texas. He wanted more growth and better opportunities.

During an episode of Behind The Facemask, Mukuba explained his reasons. He felt Clemson wasn’t helping him improve enough. “I wasn’t really getting better,” he said. “I wasn’t being pushed enough to where I could reach my potential and my peak.”

Mukuba also mentioned he had no hard feelings towards Clemson or coach Dabo Swinney. He just needed a change. “No coach wants to hear one of their players is going to leave, but I felt it was a conversation that needed to be had,” Mukuba stated.

In the end, he chose Texas over Oregon because he wants to win a national title. “It was between Texas and Oregon, but I obviously committed to Texas,” Mukuba shared. He believes in Coach Sarkisian’s vision and sees him as a father figure.

Here is the episode of Behind The Facemask where Mukuba discusses why he left Clemson for Texas.

The Tigers have faced several challenges recently. Recruiting top quarterbacks has been tough. Swinney needs more stars like Trevor Lawrence.

D.J. Uiagalelei struggled at Clemson but improved at Oregon State. Cade Klubnik showed promise but lacked awareness at times.

Clemson’s issues also include Swinney’s dislike for the transfer portal and losing key coaches like Tony Elliott and Brent Venables. This has made staying on top difficult for the Tigers.

Texas, on the other hand, seems to be on the rise under Steve Sarkisian. Clemson appears stuck in the past, while rivals like Florida State and Georgia are excelling.

Mukuba has a better shot at winning a national title with Texas this year than with Clemson.