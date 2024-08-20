4 Inter-Division Games to See in the Opening Weeks of the 2024 NFL Season

The early weeks of a new NFL campaign are always a thrilling time for fans and pundits alike. It’s in these opening stanzas where spectators can gauge both their team and the rest of the league, and it represents the first opportunity to see which teams have genuine Lombardi ambitions. In recent campaigns, teams such as the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings have raced out of their blocks and thrown their names into contention despite being unfancied before the campaign got underway.

This year, the curtain is raised on September 5th as the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead. The clash is a mouthwatering one, with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson arguably the two best quarterbacks in the league. Add to that the fact that both teams met in last season’s AFC Championship game, and the clash is sure to set the pulse racing.

But while plenty of attention is on that clash, numerous inter-division matchups in the opening weeks of the season could have huge divisional repercussions in the race for the playoffs. Here are four such clashes that we can’t wait to see.

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

The AFC East is poised for another competitive season, and the Week 2 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins is a must-watch. The Bills, led by star quarterback Josh Allen, have won the division in each of the last four seasons, with their most recent divisional crown coming courtesy of a final-day victory against the Floridians last season. However, in recent years, their Hard Rock Stadium rivals have grown as a team, and they will be aiming to finally make a lasting impression in 2024.

For the New York State outfit, their QB is a bonafide sensation. The former University of Wyoming standout has revitalized the Bills franchise almost singlehandedly, throwing for well over 4,000 yards in each of the last four seasons as well as adding plenty on the ground as well. But on the other side of the coin, the Dolphins are not to be underestimated.

Head coach Mike McDaniel will rely heavily on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s growth, with the former Alabama Crimson Tide star topping the league in terms of throwing yards last term. Add to those the dynamic playmaking abilities of wideout Tyreek Hill and his partner in crime Jaylen Waddle, and the Bills won’t have it all their way, especially on enemy territory.

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams

The storied rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams always delivers memorable contests. Both teams have reached the Super Bowl in the last three seasons, with differing results. For the Rams, famously defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in their home SoFi Stadium back in February 2022 thanks to Cooper Kupp’s last-gasp touchdown. The Ni9ners meanwhile were stunned earlier this year, falling to a late defeat of their courtesy of Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass deep into overtime.

In week three, these two heavyweights will collide in a clash that will surely go someway to determine the final location of the 2024 NFC West crown. San Francisco has become known for their formidable defense, led by Nick Bosa. He will be aiming to rattle opposition quarterback Matthew Stafford at every chance he gets. In recent years, Kyle Shanahan has also developed a dual-threat attack, with former Mr Irrelevant Brock Purdy more than capable in the air and running back Christian McCaffrey arguably the best in the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

In Week 4, the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to face the Houston Texans in an AFC South showdown that could have significant implications for both teams’ trajectories. Heading into last season, many thought that it was Tony Khan’s Florida outfit that was further along in their development, especially after winning the division in 2022. In quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars had a genuine superstar under center and were looking to establish themselves as legitimate playoff contenders.

Unfortunately for them, the Texans had other ideas. They selected C. J. Stroud with the second overall pick in last year’s draft with a fresh linebacker Will Anderson Jr. following him at number three. The results spoke for themselves, with the Lone Star State outfit claiming the division against all odds, as well as going on to reach the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Throughout the close season, the Texans have further strengthened, bringing in wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Bills and running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals.

As such, this week four clash is a huge one. Can the Texans further impose their will, or will the Jaguars rock up to NRG Stadium and reaffirm their status as the AFC South’s frontrunners?

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Arguably the biggest of the early season clashes sees the Baltimore Ravens head to Cincy in Week 5. The NFL odds for week 5 games haven’t yet been published – with bookies waiting to see how the opening weeks play out – but the Lombardi odds certainly have, and both teams are contenders. The Ravens have been priced as +1100 fifth favorites, with the Bengals just behind them as +1300 eighth favorites.

Key to the strength of both teams are their sensational quarterbacks. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson returned to form last year, winning the MVP award for the second time in his career and helping his side to top-seed status within the AFC as well as a trip to the Conference Championships. For the Bengals, Joe Burrow is their main man, and his return to fitness is paramount to any success his team may have next year.

This early season clash will surely determine just who exactly is the dominant force in the division. Both teams have combined to win the AFC North in five of the last six seasons, with the Ravens claiming four titles and the Bengals reigning supreme en route to reaching the Super Bowl in 2022. Which will come out on top this time?