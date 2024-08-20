Georgia 2025 Football Schedule & Opponents

Even though they have one of the hardest schedules in the Power Four, the Georgia Bulldogs also have arguably the best roster in the country. After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, the Dawgs are arguably the favorite to win it all this year.

That would make it three national titles in four seasons if Georgia were to somehow survive the SEC gauntlet and win Game No. 16.

What’s important to know is that with SEC teams, every team they play in 2024 will be an opponent in 2025, just with the venue flipped. If a team hosts another this year, it will travel to the visitor’s place the following year.

This was put forth by the league office to help Oklahoma and Texas transition to the league. It also gives the SEC enough time to figure out about a ninth game.

In time, I think there’s too much money to be had for the SEC not to have nine conference games. I’d fully expect that the ACC would adopt it as well so that the Power Four would have some semblance of scheduling uniformity.

While a ninth conference game would hurt both leagues’ chances of getting more teams into the expanded playoff field, we need it for the health of the sport.

Now that we have that out of the way, let’s turn our attention to what UGA will be up against in 2025.

Georgia 2025 football schedule: What all do we know right now?

Here’s a look at everything we know when it comes to Georgia’s football schedule for 2025.

Date Opponent Time Saturday, Aug. 30 Marshall Thundering Herd TBA Saturday, Sept. 6 Austin Peay Governors TBA Saturday, Nov. 1 Florida Gators (Jacksonville, FL) TBA Saturday, Nov. 22 Charlotte 49ers TBA Saturday, Nov. 29 at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets TBA TBA at Auburn Tigers TBA TBA Alabama Crimson Tide TBA TBA Kentucky Wildcats TBA TBA Ole Miss Rebels TBA TBA Texas Longhorns TBA TBA at Mississippi State Bulldogs TBA TBA at Tennessee Volunteers TBA

So far we know all four opponents and dates for the Dawgs in the non-conference, as well as the date of The Cocktail Party with Florida. Not to mention their seven other SEC opponents.

Georgia will have a much easier non-conference slate with only one Power Four competitor in in-state rival Georgia Tech. That game is in Atlanta, a place they haven’t lost to the Jackets since the late 20th century.

Georgia doesn’t have a neutral-site affair with regional rival Clemson on the docket in the non-conference. In addition to Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate with Georgia Tech, they’ll face Marshall Thundering Herd, Austin Peay Governors, and Charlotte 49ers—all at home.

As is tradition, Georgia-Florida will be played in Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium right around Halloween. Georgia always has its bye before this game, which will be taking place on Nov. 1. Spooky!

Four of their other SEC games will be at home. Those will be against Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas Longhorns.

Rounding out Georgia’s 12-game schedule will be their three true road games in SEC play: at Auburn Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Tennessee Volunteers.

Keep in mind that Georgia won’t have Carson Beck back for another season. Whether it’ll be Gunner Stockton, Jaden Rashada, Ryan Puglisi or somebody entirely new remains to be seen.

Georgia’s schedule may be more favorable but their roster might not be as strong as what they have now.