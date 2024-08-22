2025 College Football Classic Ireland Teams

After college football successfully returned to Dublin, Ireland in 2023 with Notre Dame and Navy, the sport is going back across the pond. This time, Florida State and Georgia Tech will face off on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in the College Football Classic.

Fans from the U.S. love traveling to Ireland for this annual Week Zero game. It’s a chance to enjoy the start of their favorite sport in a unique setting.

Another game is already planned for Dublin in 2025.

Which teams are set to play in the 2025 College Football Classic?

Iowa State and Kansas State will battle it out on Aug. 23, 2025. This match brings together two Big 12 teams for an early-season showdown.

Interestingly, it’s the first time a Big 12 team will play in Ireland. Previous games featured ACC and Big Ten schools.

This game marks a special milestone for Iowa State. It’s their first time playing outside the United States! For Kansas State, it’s their first international game since they played Nebraska in Tokyo back in 1992.

Both schools see this as a big deal. They’re bringing Big 12 football to an international stage and starting the season with a bang at a neutral site.

Excitement for the college football season is always sky-high. With this unique setting and marquee kickoff event, fans can hardly wait for summer 2025.