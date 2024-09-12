Arkansas Debuts Field Sponsorships with Walmart & Tyson Foods

Arkansas has long worked with Walmart and Tyson Foods. They just signed new deals with both companies.

Their logos will be on the 25-yard lines at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas isn’t alone in exploring on-field sponsorships. With NIL and a post-House-settlement era looming, maximizing funding is crucial.

The Razorbacks have some of the most influential business supporters.

This strong backing helped them snag Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari recently. Arkansas booster John Tyson shared insights on this surprising hire.

John Tyson recalls the John Calipari hiring process

Arkansas had a rough path before securing John Calipari as their men’s basketball head coach. In a CBS Sports piece by Dennis Dodd, Tyson Foods chairman and Arkansas booster John Tyson detailed the Razorbacks’ extensive search.

“Tyson first called his coaching friend to ask if he’d speak to [Arkansas athletics director Hunter] Yurachek about vetting candidates,” Dodd wrote. “Yurachek called Calipari that night. At some point Yurachek cut to the chase and asked Calipari if he was interested.”

“In my judgment as a businessman, either you go big [or not],” Tyson said. “When we were talking big, I threw out three names. I said, ‘Do you call Bill Self? Do you call Danny Hurley? Or do you call Coach Cal?”

“Or do you [hire], Chris Beard, Jerome Tang. In the business world you call that a lateral move. You go get somebody who knows how to do the business. You’re probably going to have to pay them a little more.”

The program reportedly reached out to Kansas State’s Jerome Tang and Ole Miss’ Chris Beard initially, but both candidates opted to stay with their respective programs. Then, reports surfaced claiming the Razorbacks had landed Calipari.

It was a stunning hire. Calipari spent 15 seasons at Kentucky and athletics director Mitch Barnhart had verified Calipari was returning for the 2024-25 season only days earlier.

Nontheless, Arkansas reeled in Calipari, and his accolades came with him.