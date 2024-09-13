Michigan Announces Death of Greg Harden, Longtime Athletics Administrator

Greg Harden, a former Michigan athletics administrator and life coach, has died. He was in his 70s.

Harden was hospitalized for a procedure on Monday. The university announced his passing on Thursday.

“Long-time University of Michigan administrator Greg Harden, best known as the mental coach for thousands of student-athletes who competed for the university and countless others around the world, has passed away after complications from surgery. During his time at Michigan, Harden became known in many circles as the school’s ‘Secret Weapon’ for his work behind the scenes helping Wolverines athletes achieve peak performances,” a statement from Michigan said.

He is survived by his wife Shelia, and their three adult children — Brian, Victor, and Olivia — as well as his sister Lynette.

The statement also requested privacy for the family at this time.

“In the future, they look forward to celebrating Greg’s life with many who were blessed to know him,” the statement added.

Harden’s career at Michigan spanned over decades. He joined the staff in 1986 and retired in 2019.

He worked behind the scenes but had a significant impact on athletes like Jalen Rose, Tom Brady, and Michael Phelps. Many credit him for their success.

“If Greg Harden wasn’t at the University of Michigan, I don’t win the Heisman,” former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard said in a clip promoting Harden’s book.

His work gained wider recognition when he was profiled by 60 Minutes in 2014.

Recently, he published a book titled Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive, which came out in August 2023.

Even after retiring, he remained close to Michigan’s athletic programs as a consultant.

Before his tenure at Michigan, Harden worked blue-collar jobs and later earned a master’s in social work while serving as a clinical therapist. Bo Schembechler brought him into the football program shortly after that.