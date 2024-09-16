Mike Norvell Buyout at Florida State: Noles Fans Frustrated

Florida State fans are really sad because their football team lost again. The quarterback didn’t play well, and they lost 20-12 to Memphis. Now, fans are asking how much it would cost to fire their head coach, Mike Norvell.

Even though the season is off to a bad start, last year was great for Norvell. If their star QB Jordan Travis hadn’t gotten hurt, they might have won a national title. But this year? Not so good.

Memphis is a solid team and could make it to the College Football Playoff. Still, that doesn’t give Norvell a free pass. Fans are curious about the cost of firing him this year, despite his recent contract extension.

Mike Norvell’s buyout at Florida State is shockingly inexpensive

According to Rivals’ The Osceola, Norvell’s buyout is “set at $6 million in 2024.” The Seminoles haven’t won any games yet this season and might not qualify for a bowl game.

FSU should snag at least a couple of wins with upcoming games against Cal and SMU. Outside of those matchups and Charleston Southern, the schedule looks tough.

As the season goes on, fans might want the team to start fresh. With a low buyout number, that could happen soon.