South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Injured Before Halftime

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers left the field a bit early before halftime against LSU. He got hurt after a tackle that seemed to affect his lower leg.

Sellers stayed down on the ground for a moment, holding his leg. Coach Shane Beamer later mentioned it was an ankle injury.

“It doesn’t help, but we got confidence in Robby Ashford and Davis Beville,” Beamer told ABC sideline reporter Holly Rowe. “You know (Sellers has) got a little bit of an ankle, we’ll go in there and look at it and see where we are.”

The injury happened late in the second quarter. South Carolina was trying to score before halftime, and LSU linebacker Greg Penn III applied pressure from the inside.

Sellers had to step up in the pocket. Then, defensive end Bradyn Swinson came crashing down from the edge.

Swinson wrapped Sellers up around the legs and landed on his ankle with full force. Sellers immediately grabbed his ankle.

He took a minute, then limped off the field toward the bench with a trainer. After testing it for a bit, Sellers decided to head to the locker room early with the team trainer.

This left backup quarterback Robby Ashford on the field for the final play of the half. Unfortunately, Ashford took a 3-yard sack, knocking the team out of long field goal range.

The clock ticked down to zeros, with South Carolina leading 24-16 at halftime. Worth noting: LaNorris Sellers also briefly left last week’s game against Kentucky, only to return and play well in the second half.

The Gamecocks had an impressive first half overall. They jumped out to an early 17-0 lead on LSU before giving some of it back.

The ground game was particularly effective for South Carolina. They ran for 153 yards in the first half, averaging 7.0 yards per carry.

South Carolina outgained LSU 265-169 in the opening 30 minutes. The Gamecocks were definitely making their mark on this game.