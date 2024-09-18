Texas Overtakes Georgia as SEC’s Top Team

Texas is now the top college football team, beating Georgia in the latest AP poll. This is a big deal for Texas and might change things in college football.

Georgia was number one since the start of the season. But after Texas narrowly beat Kentucky 13-12, voters switched their support to Texas.

Texas got 35 first-place votes and 1,540 points, while Georgia received 23 votes and 1,518 points. So, Texas is ahead but not by much. Georgia had a rough game against Kentucky, which gave Texas a chance to take over. But is Texas really better than Georgia now?

Even after losing their star quarterback Quinn Ewers to an injury, Texas still looked strong. They have a talented freshman backup who stepped up.

Arch Manning, nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, played amazingly against UTSA. He gained 276 yards and scored five touchdowns. With Ewers’ injury update, Manning might play again soon.

Usually, once a new quarterback does well, it’s hard to go back to the old one. If Manning plays great again, it will be tough for Texas to switch back to Ewers.

Ewers skipped the NFL Draft to stay at Texas for his senior year. Now, Coach Steve Sarkisian has a tricky decision on who should start as quarterback.

Meanwhile, Georgia has won two out of the last three championships and has strong players on both offense and defense. Carson Beck is one of the best quarterbacks in college football, supported by a solid defense led by Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks.

The Longhorns may have taken the top spot in the AP poll from Georgia, but they still have more to prove.