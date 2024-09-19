Jaxson Dart on Why Lane Kiffin is Like Yoda

The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) are having a great start in 2024. They’re playing really well and might even win the National Championship.

They’ve scored 168 points and only let their opponents score 9. On ESPN’s College Football Live, quarterback Jaxson Dart praised his coach Lane Kiffin.

Jaxson Dart interview on Thursday edition of CFB Live

Dart called Coach Kiffin “Yoda.” But why?

“I just think he’s an offensive mastermind. You know, just the things that he can put together. How smart he is schematically. You can ask anybody around the college football landscape. And they would all say that Coach Kiffin is one of the if not the smartest offensive mind in college football,” Dart explained.

“From my experience, you know, just learning from him. Just an amazing experience being his quarterback. Just trying to be a sponge and take in all of it,” Dart continued.

What has Dart taught Kiffin?

“Maybe a little bit of toughness. That’s maybe something I have put on tape. You know. He gets on me a little bit about sliding and what not. Just playing the game physical at that position is a little unique. Especially nowadays in college football…” Dart said.

Dart entered 2024 as one of college football’s top players. What does he want to improve this season?

“I think the biggest thing, just looking back on last year’s tape and you know, just trying to get better for this season. Just consistency throughout the season. Making sure that I take care of my body throughout the year. Making sure that I feel really good going into each week. And then at the same time, just being another coach out there,” Dart continued.

“We have a lot more freedom that the coaches give me. I think a big part of it is just from my experience. Just having that trust and going out there each and every week well prepared from my game prep. I think just the biggest thing is finding consistency from the first quarter to the fourth quarter. Putting my team in the best situation to win,” Dart finished.

Ole Miss will look to keep things rolling as they face off against Georgia Southern on Saturday. That one is slated for 7:45 PM EST and will be nationally televised on SEC Network.