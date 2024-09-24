Pac-12 Misses Four Major College Football Realignment Targets

The Pac-12 is trying to make a comeback. Just two weeks ago, they said they would add four new schools from the Mountain West by 2026.

But that’s not enough. The NCAA says conferences need at least eight schools to be FBS eligible, so people are guessing who the Pac-12 will add next.

Well, Monday brought some bad news. Memphis, Tulane, and South Florida have decided to stay in the American Athletic Conference. Ross Dellenger from Yahoo Sports was the first to report this.

Dellenger also mentioned that Air Force has chosen to remain in the Mountain West, rather than joining Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State in leaving for the Pac-12.

Monday’s reports spell trouble for the Pac-12. The conference still needs two more members to meet NCAA requirements by 2026.

Right now, only Oregon State and Washington State are left after ten other schools moved to the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC. With top choices off the table, the Pac-12 might need to pick up less prominent schools.

On Saturday, it was hinted that UNLV and Utah State could be potential targets. But with Air Force staying put, loyalty from these schools might also be in question.

It’s a long shot, but maybe the Pac-12 can fix things with California and Stanford amid legal issues in the ACC. This could help return to normal scheduling and travel plans.