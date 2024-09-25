How many losses will cut LSU and Brian Kelly from playoffs?

For the first time under Brian Kelly, the LSU Tigers are trying to make it to the College Football Playoff. Fans are curious about how many more losses the team can handle before they’re out of the running.

Right now, it’s not looking great.

They lost their first game against USC but managed to bounce back a bit, even though they had a close call against South Carolina. Unfortunately, star player Harold Perkins Jr. got hurt and won’t play for the rest of the season due to an ACL tear. This is a major setback for the team.

Next up, LSU has a relatively easy game against South Alabama, but after that, things get tough. They’ll face Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Alabama—all strong teams. Later in the season, they also have games against Florida and Vanderbilt before ending with Oklahoma.

Brian Kelly is aiming for better results this year. His first two seasons were decent with ten wins each and bowl victories, but fans expect more.

As the Tigers prepare for these challenges, it’s worth considering how much room they have for mistakes.

How many losses can LSU survive before being eliminated from the playoff?

Given their loss to USC, LSU likely can’t afford more than one additional defeat if they hope to make the playoffs. Winning the SEC conference could give them an automatic bid, but losing two or three conference games would end their chances.

To qualify as an at-large bid, LSU must avoid losing more than one of their upcoming games against Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma. Essentially, only one more loss is acceptable.

Although getting an at-large bid is slightly easier than winning the SEC outright, it’s still a tough task.

While the road ahead is challenging with little room for error, Garrett Nussmeier might just lead LSU to playoff glory this season.