Hugh Freeze Secures Job with Major Auburn Recruiting Flip

The start of Hugh Freeze’s time at Auburn isn’t going as fans hoped. Freeze came to Auburn after a successful run at Liberty, and everyone wanted him to recreate the magic he had at Ole Miss between 2012 and 2016.

So far, things aren’t looking great. In his first year and a half, Freeze’s Auburn Tigers have an 8-10 record, with a rough start this season at 2-3. The offense is struggling under quarterback Peyton Thorne, and losing to Oklahoma last Saturday didn’t help.

But there might be a silver lining. A surprising recruitment could change Auburn’s fortune and maybe even save Freeze’s job. Deuce Knight, a talented four-star quarterback from Mississippi, decided to leave Notre Dame and join Auburn. He had many options, including big names like Alabama and Georgia.

Deuce Knight could be the game-changer Auburn needs.

Knight’s decision was unexpected since he switched from Notre Dame, known for its stability, to Auburn—a place where patience is thin among fans and leaders. They can quickly shift from supporting a coach to searching for new ones in no time.

Knight was Notre Dame’s only quarterback recruit but chose Auburn because Freeze promised an exciting offense. Knight must have believed it too; he visited Auburn five times since July 31.

Freeze must’ve said something right to get Knight on board despite the team’s current struggles. With Knight being one of the top prospects for 2025, losing Freeze could mean losing commitments like his.

Is Hugh Freeze going to be forced to play Knight early?

Freeze believes in Knight’s potential for leading an explosive offense. Auburn has a history of giving young quarterbacks a chance early in their careers. If Knight stays committed and signs, fans might want Freeze to make him the starter.

Right now, fans are asking for redshirt freshman Hank Brown to start instead of Thorne. Age isn’t the issue; it’s about focus and readiness. Remember Bo Nix? He started as a true freshman back in 2019.

If Knight sticks with Auburn, he’ll face competition from Brown and Walker White, another promising quarterback who joined early. The performance of Brown and Thorne this season will decide how patient fans remain. They might push for Knight to play next season immediately—an exciting but risky move for Freeze that could be crucial for his future at Auburn.