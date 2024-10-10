Brent Venables on Red River Rivalry: Emotions Run High

Brent Venables knows the Red River Rivalry is a big deal. It’s when Oklahoma plays against Texas, and it’s always exciting. This Saturday, they’ll play for the 120th time!

Last year, Oklahoma won! Danny Stutsman, a linebacker, was awesome. He made nine tackles and even stopped Texas at the goal line in the fourth quarter.

Before the game, Stutsman gave an amazing speech. It got his teammates super excited. Venables talked about it on Tuesday, saying Stutsman is a great leader.

“That’s a natural thing for him from an expressive standpoint or a communication standpoint,” Venables said about Stutsman. “He’s what you want in an alpha and he backs it up with how he plays.”

Players get really hyped for this game, including Stutsman. “This is a game that brings out all the emotions,” Venables mentioned. “You only get 12 a year.”

Last year, Dillon Gabriel led Oklahoma to a last-second win. But now he’s gone, and Oklahoma is seen as the underdog by 14.5 points.

Still, surprises happen all the time in football. Stutsman will surely have the defense ready for action.

The Red River Rivalry is always thrilling to watch! Don’t miss it on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.