Colorado’s Playoff Contender Status Hinges on Upsetting Kansas State

This weekend, something big is happening in college football. Colorado is playing a really important game. If they win, people might start thinking they can be one of the best teams in the country. But if they lose, it could feel like last year when things didn’t go well for them.

Colorado’s team has some amazing players and a smart coach. Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are two names to remember. Deion Sanders, their coach, is leading them with a fresh strategy. Last year, many thought they’d make it to the College Football Playoff (CFP), but they didn’t.

Instead, they ended up with a disappointing 4-8 record. This season, though, they’re showing signs of improvement. They’ve had some victories, like against Baylor and UCF, but those aren’t enough to prove they’re ready for the CFP spotlight.

Now, they’re gearing up to face Kansas State. It’s a chance for Colorado to boost their reputation and possibly secure a spot in the playoffs. A win here would be significant.

Shedeur Sanders has been impressive this season. He’s thrown for over 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns! His performance is making him a potential top pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kansas State should be wary; this game could easily turn into an upset. Colorado’s looking to show they’re not the same team as last year.

The Buffaloes need this win against Kansas State because it’s probably their best shot at making the playoffs. They also have Utah coming up, but losing that could hurt their chances badly.

First things first: Colorado must focus on winning this weekend.

Once that’s done, then we can talk about their playoff journey!