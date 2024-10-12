Lincoln Riley Defends USC After Two Losses

USC started their season strong with two wins. But then, they lost two out of the last three games. Their coach, Lincoln Riley, is still hopeful though.

“You constantly learn, grow, and evolve,” Riley said, reflecting on the recent losses. He believes in his team’s potential and is excited for what’s ahead.

Despite the setbacks, Riley insists they’re not a team that’s been easily defeated. The losses to Michigan and Minnesota were close—each by seven points or less.

The defeat against Minnesota was unexpected, especially since USC had more yards but lost due to turnovers and penalties. Three turnovers and eight penalties cost them dearly.

Interestingly, USC’s opening game showed promise. They beat LSU 27-20 at a neutral site. LSU is now ranked No. 13 and hasn’t lost since.

“We’ve done it as a team,” Riley emphasized about their victory over LSU. He knows they’ve faced tough opponents and learned valuable lessons.

Riley encourages his team to reflect on these “teachable moments” to improve their future performances. He wants them to understand what led to both successes and failures.

This Saturday, USC has another chance to prove themselves against Penn State. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.