Dillon Gabriel Sings Morgan Wallen Reflects on Transfer Journey

Oregon’s football team just had an exciting win, beating Ohio State 32-31. Their quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, was asked about his journey playing for different teams across the country.

He started humming a Morgan Wallen song called ’98 Braves.

Gabriel’s answer showed how much he’s grown. “You know, I would just say you appreciate it year to year,” he shared. “Each team is different. Each place is different and unique, so you appreciate that and the difference.”

Gabriel’s career began at UCF. During his time there, he helped the Knights achieve a 25-11 record. Pretty impressive, right? Then he moved to Oklahoma. His time there wasn’t as successful, but not entirely his fault.

Now he’s with Oregon. The Ducks are flying high, ranked No. 2 in the nation! If they keep winning, a spot in the College Football Playoff seems likely.

Reflecting on his journey, Gabriel remarked, “I think I’ve learned a bunch at each stop and more importantly who I am as a person.” He appreciates every moment now. “I never take a day for granted,” he added. The grind is real, but it’s something he loves.

Gabriel’s recent performance against Ohio State was stellar. With 1,790 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, he’s been on fire. Oh, and don’t forget his running game: 103 yards and four touchdowns!

Catch him next when Oregon faces Purdue on Friday. Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.