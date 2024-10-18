Tennessee Could Ruin Alabama’s Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been having a tough time lately, almost like they’re tired after beating Georgia. This week, they play the Tennessee Volunteers. If Tennessee wins, it could really mess up Alabama’s season. Both teams have good quarterbacks, but they’ve been struggling recently.

Alabama and Tennessee both face challenges this season.

Kalen DeBoer’s team hasn’t been doing well either. They lost to Vanderbilt and just barely won against South Carolina last week. Playing in the SEC is always hard, but Alabama seems to be making a lot of mistakes they usually wouldn’t make. Their quarterbacks are big names but haven’t been shining lately.

Despite recent hiccups, Jalen Milroe and Nico Iamaleava have had impressive seasons. Milroe has thrown for 1,483 yards with 12 touchdowns, while Iamaleava, a freshman sensation, has given Tennessee fans something to cheer about with his 1,219 yards and seven touchdowns.

Both squads already have a loss under their belts this season. Another defeat might just squash their dreams of an SEC title. As Tennessee gears up to host Alabama, there’s a sense that Iamaleava’s offense could potentially derail Alabama’s plans with a victory at home.

Tennessee could shake things up for Alabama this week if they win. But it’s not clear if the Volunteers can pull it off since they’re dealing with their own issues too. They’ve struggled recently, losing to Arkansas and barely slipping past Florida.

While a bowl game might be in sight for the Volunteers this year, it’s evident neither team is quite championship material right now. For Tennessee to topple the Tide this week, Josh Heupel’s offense needs a major boost.