Deleted IG Post Fuels Quinn Ewers Rumors After Texas QB Misses Media

The Texas Longhorns’ quarterback situation is causing a lot of buzz right now. People are talking about whether Quinn Ewers, their star QB, might leave for the NFL before the season’s over. That’s a big deal!
Rumors started from two separate events. One was an Instagram post by 247Sports saying, “Texas QB Quinn Ewers will sit out the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft.” It got deleted quickly, but not before many saw it.
Chip Brown and Jeff Howe from Horns247 said that the 247Sports Instagram page was hacked. This added fuel to the fire since Texas fans were already anxious. Usually, Ewers meets with the media on Mondays, but he skipped this week after being benched against Georgia briefly.
There could be many reasons why Ewers missed his media session—maybe just a scheduling mix-up or avoiding tough questions. But people love to speculate, especially when timing seems suspicious.
Pairing a potential hacking incident with such timing led to rumors spreading like wildfire online. But is there any truth in these whispers?
Nope, there’s no truth to the rumor that Ewers is sitting out for the NFL. Pete Thamel confirmed through Ewers’ representatives that it’s false.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke up too, supporting Ewers and confirming he practiced on Monday. He’s not going anywhere.
Even if Arch Manning took over as starting QB (which hasn’t happened), it wouldn’t make sense for Ewers to quit mid-season. He needs to prove himself to scouts and leaving now would raise red flags.
So there you have it. Ewers isn’t leaving, and it wouldn’t make sense for him to do so anyway.