Deleted IG Post Fuels Quinn Ewers Rumors After Texas QB Misses Media

The Texas Longhorns’ quarterback situation is causing a lot of buzz right now. People are talking about whether Quinn Ewers, their star QB, might leave for the NFL before the season’s over. That’s a big deal!

Rumors started from two separate events. One was an Instagram post by 247Sports saying, “Texas QB Quinn Ewers will sit out the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft.” It got deleted quickly, but not before many saw it.

247Sports posted this to their Instagram and deleted shortly afterwards…



Do y'all think Quinn Ewers could actually opt out of the rest of the season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QjmDTFRq82 — College Football Talks (@cfbtalksonig) October 21, 2024

Chip Brown and Jeff Howe from Horns247 said that the 247Sports Instagram page was hacked. This added fuel to the fire since Texas fans were already anxious. Usually, Ewers meets with the media on Mondays, but he skipped this week after being benched against Georgia briefly.

There could be many reasons why Ewers missed his media session—maybe just a scheduling mix-up or avoiding tough questions. But people love to speculate, especially when timing seems suspicious.

RE: Quinn Ewers and the rumor pic.twitter.com/pf6cxFrUMi — Rohan Kamat (@rohan_k101) October 21, 2024

Pairing a potential hacking incident with such timing led to rumors spreading like wildfire online. But is there any truth in these whispers?

Nope, there’s no truth to the rumor that Ewers is sitting out for the NFL. Pete Thamel confirmed through Ewers’ representatives that it’s false.

Quinn Ewers did not meet the media this afternoon, something he usually does on Mondays.



This has been your Texas QB update. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) October 21, 2024

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke up too, supporting Ewers and confirming he practiced on Monday. He’s not going anywhere.

Even if Arch Manning took over as starting QB (which hasn’t happened), it wouldn’t make sense for Ewers to quit mid-season. He needs to prove himself to scouts and leaving now would raise red flags.

A report about Quinn Ewers leaving Texas for the NFL Draft is not true, per Ewers’ representative Ron Slavin. Ewers practiced today and is focused on Vanderbilt. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 21, 2024

So there you have it. Ewers isn’t leaving, and it wouldn’t make sense for him to do so anyway.