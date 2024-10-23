Top 3 AP Teams Under Pressure to Win This Weekend

We’ve reached the middle of the college football season, and things are getting really exciting! Every game is super important now. If a team loses, it might be really hard for them to catch up with only a few games left. So, everyone is trying their best to win.

Some teams need wins more than others.

There are three top 25 teams feeling the heat this weekend. First up, the Texas Longhorns. Losing to Georgia isn’t too bad because lots of teams lose to them. But Texas has to beat Vanderbilt next. The tricky part? Vanderbilt’s got nothing to lose. They’re in the top 25 for the first time in ages, so they’re just enjoying the ride. Meanwhile, Texas went from looking unbeatable to quite shaky after that Georgia game. They haven’t beaten any top 25 teams yet, so a win against Vandy would calm some nerves. But if they lose, oh boy, there’ll be lots of questions.

Then there’s Ohio State. Remember when they lost to Oregon? Feels like forever ago! That was their last game before a bye week. Now, they’ve had extra time to get ready for Nebraska. Will they come out strong or look rusty? A loss wouldn’t be great; they need a solid win in Columbus this weekend to keep their Big Ten hopes alive.

Alabama’s story is pretty straightforward. Sitting at 5-2, they narrowly escaped South Carolina with a win between two losses. With games against Missouri and LSU coming up, Crimson Tide’s season could either get back on track or spiral out of control. New coach Kalen DeBoer is under pressure but can quiet critics with a big win over Missouri.

On the flip side, some teams aren’t feeling much pressure at all. Vanderbilt is one of them, along with Navy and Indiana. Vandy faces Texas without high expectations, just happy to see their ranking number 25. Navy plays Notre Dame; even if they lose, it’s not the end of the world for them. And Indiana? They’re surprising everyone by just winning and winning!

While some teams are sweating bullets this weekend, others are playing with house money and just enjoying the ride!