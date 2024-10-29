Greg McElroy Analyzes Alabama’s Turnaround Before Bye Week

Alabama’s football team isn’t playing this week. They’ve had some ups and downs in October, and now they get a break. Greg McElroy thinks this break could really help them if they use it wisely.

McElroy talked about Alabama on his show, ‘Always College Football.’

After their big 34-0 win against Missouri, McElroy feels more confident about Alabama’s chances. However, they’ve lost twice already, and there’s another tough game coming up.

“Alabama is back on track but a playoff game looms,” McElroy noted as a key takeaway.

“You just beat a ranked team. You just shutout your first SEC opponent since 2020,” McElroy said. “They put up nearly 500 yards of total offense. You’ve got to feel pretty good about it.” He added that folks are still upset because expectations are so high in Tuscaloosa. “Take it and feel good about it,” he urged.

With the win over Mizzou, Alabama now has another bye week to improve their game.

“This is the perfect time for Alabama to have a bye week,” McElroy stated. “That’s what the bye week is for – focusing on your own fundamentals.”

What should Alabama work on during practice? Jalen Milroe.

Milroe is a top quarterback but hasn’t been at his best lately. In the first four games, he was amazing with over 300 yards per game and 18 touchdowns. Recently, his stats have dropped: 270 yards per game, fewer touchdowns, and more interceptions.

“The one area where I want to see continued growth…is an opportunity now to look in the mirror here heading into the bye week,” McElroy said. “Get him back to playing the way he did between Wisconsin and Vandy.”

Alabama will face Death Valley after their break. But with some solid practice, they might be ready to dominate again when it’s time to play.

“‘Bama – great performance, feel great about it…Their best football, I think, could be in front of them if they can come out of the bye week breathing some fire,” McElroy concluded.