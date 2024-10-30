Brady Cook Injury Update: Drinkwitz’s Cautious Approach and Return Timeline

Missouri’s quarterback, Brady Cook, got hurt during the Alabama game. He had problems with his ankle and then hurt his hand or wrist. So, he mostly watched the game from the sidelines while cheering on Drew Pyne. Luckily, there’s a break before their next game against Oklahoma on Nov. 9. This gives Cook some time to heal.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz is being super cautious about Cook’s return.

Drinkwitz was asked if Cook would miss the rest of the season. He replied that Cook should be back at practice by Wednesday and expects him to play again soon.

“Brady has been in here every day, getting treatment,” Drinkwitz shared during the SEC Coaches Teleconference. “Absolutely expect him back this season. Right now, I have no update that would tell me I don’t expect him for today’s practice.”

When questioned about which injury is troubling Cook most, Drinkwitz mentioned it’s more like his whole body is worn out. Missouri’s had a tough schedule so far, and they’re using this break to recover fully.

“Whole body,” Drinkwitz said with a sigh. “Mentally, physically. Everything has been beat up for eight weeks of the season. So we’re focused in on trying to treat the whole body and getting healthy. Spirit, soul, mind, body. All of it.”

Cook threw 12 passes against Alabama but completed only seven for just 30 yards. The offense struggled throughout the game, even when Pyne stepped in. Missing starting running back Nate Noel didn’t help either.

The team hopes to regain full strength before the last four games of the regular season. Cook remains a major focus whether it’s his ankle or wrist—or both—that’s bothering him since he’s eager to finish his college career strong.

No matter what happens next, Cook’s journey will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.