Jared Brown Injury Update: South Carolina WR Status for Texas A&M Thursday

Texas A&M has been on a roll, winning seven games in a row. They’re at the top of the SEC standings, but things might get tricky this weekend. The Aggies are heading to Williams-Brice Stadium to face South Carolina.

No game is a guaranteed win in the SEC.

The Aggies are feeling pretty good after their big victory over LSU, pushing their season record to 7-1. Meanwhile, South Carolina has just enjoyed a bye week, allowing some players to rest and recover. November’s here, and it’s crunch time for the regular season. Teams like Texas A&M and South Carolina aren’t at full strength. Curious about who’s fit to play? Check out the official Thursday injury report below.

Full Texas A&M-South Carolina Thursday Injury Report

South Carolina

OL Jakai Moore — Out

DT DeAndre Jules — Out

WR Jared Brown — Probable

Texas A&M

RB Rueben Owens — Out

DB Tyreek Chappell — Out

OL Mark Nabou Jr. — Out

OL Chase Bisontis — Out

WR Jahdae Walker — Out (1st half)

QB Jaylen Henderson — Questionable



Texas A&M’s offensive line has seen better days. After losing starting center Mark Nabou in Week 1 against Notre Dame, things got worse two weeks ago against Mississippi State. Chase Bisontis, their left guard, is sidelined with a lower-body injury for the second week running.

“He was out last week,” Elko shared on Monday regarding Bisontis. “He’s probably gonna be out for a couple weeks until we get him back.” Let’s see how that progresses post-bye week.

On a brighter note for South Carolina, defensive backs Jalewis Solomon and Kelvin Hunter return after missing the Oklahoma game. Plus, wide receiver Jared Brown is likely to make his comeback this Saturday after sitting out due to a lower-body injury earlier this season.

Injuries can change everything!