Deion Sanders Celebrates Colorado Superfan Miss Peggy’s 100th Birthday

Colorado celebrated an incredible milestone this weekend as their beloved superfan Miss Peggy turned 100 years old during the Buffaloes’ 49-24 win over Utah.

The entire stadium broke into “Happy Birthday” for Peggy Coppom, who’s been cheering on the team since the 1940s.

It’s a story that goes way back. Miss Peggy and her twin sister Betty started attending games together, eventually buying season tickets with their husbands in the 1950s and 60s. The sisters became fixtures at Colorado football, with Betty catching more than 400 games before she passed away in 2020.

But Miss Peggy’s still going strong, and she got to celebrate her centennial watching her Buffs clinch bowl eligibility under new head coach Deion Sanders.

“I haven’t even comprehended it yet,” Miss Peggy said at a special press conference Coach Sanders held for her Tuesday. “I cried, I just thank god for my life and for all the friends and for everything that’s happened to me.”

Her voice cracked a bit when talking about her sister. “I just wish my twin sister were here, it all started because we were twins.”

She seemed almost surprised by all the attention. “I can’t deny that we’ve been loyal fans, but I did get all of this attention just for just having a good time,” she said. “It’s unbelievable.”

The celebration couldn’t have come at a better time. The No. 16 Buffaloes are having their best season in years, sitting at 8-2 and heading to their first bowl game since 2020.

Coach Sanders had promised Miss Peggy he’d get the team back to a bowl game – and he delivered.

For a fan who’s seen over 70 years of Colorado football, it’s turning out to be quite the birthday present.