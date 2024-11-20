College Football Playoff Bubble Teams: Big Ten SEC Brand Bias Analysis

The biggest drama in college football right now isn’t happening on the field – it’s in the playoff committee’s meeting room.

They’re wrestling with a simple but loaded question: Should the SEC or Big Ten get more teams in?

Right now, it’s dead even – four teams each from college football’s power conferences. But that could change fast.

The SEC is pushing hard to squeeze in a fifth team, while the Big Ten is fighting to keep their fourth spot. Notre Dame could make this whole debate moot if they stumble against Army or USC in their final games.

This Saturday’s Ohio State-Indiana matchup could really shake things up. The Hoosiers haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 1988 – back when “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” was topping the charts.

It’s classic old guard versus new blood. Teams like Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia have been playoff regulars. They’ve got the track record. Georgia, for example, has faced five ranked teams this year despite their two losses.

But Indiana’s got that fresh appeal. Their new coach, Curt Cignetti, has become a media darling with his quotable personality. Everyone loves an underdog story.

Here’s where things stand on the bubble:

Alabama (8-2) sits at No. 7, looking pretty solid with that huge win over Georgia. But that Tennessee loss still hurts.

Georgia (8-2) squeaked back in at No. 10. Their biggest issue? Turnovers. When they keep it under two per game, they’re winning by 16 points on average.

Ole Miss (8-2) is hanging on at No. 9, but that Kentucky loss – the Wildcats’ only SEC win – could come back to haunt them.

Just outside looking in:

SMU (9-1) is putting up nearly 40 points per game but can’t seem to crack the committee’s top 12.

Tennessee (8-2) beat Alabama head-to-head but still isn’t getting much love from the committee.

The real wild card? Colorado (8-2). With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter lighting it up, they could be this year’s surprise team.

As we head into the final weeks, one thing’s clear: Someone’s going to be really unhappy when the final rankings come out. Will it be Tennessee fans watching a one-loss Indiana team get in? Or will the SEC’s push for five teams fall short?