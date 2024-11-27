Travis Hunter’s Unreal Awards List in Historic Season

Travis Hunter might not take home the Heisman trophy, but he’s up for a bunch of other cool awards. It’s kind of crazy how many he’s in the running for! According to Scott Procter’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hunter’s a finalist for five big college football awards.

Travis Hunter is a finalist for the:



— Maxwell Award (best all-around player)



— Biletnikoff Award (best WR)



— Bednarik Award (best defensive player)



— Hornung Award (most versatile player)



— Walter Camp Award (most outstanding player) — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) November 26, 2024

Hunter’s talents are undeniable. He’s in line for the Maxwell Award, which honors the best all-around player. The Biletnikoff Award recognizes top receivers, while the Bednarik Award goes to the best defensive player. Then there’s the Paul Hornung Award for versatility and the Walter Camp Award for being the most outstanding player. Quite a list, right?

This season, Hunter has been nothing short of spectacular. Playing more than 100 snaps per game with the Buffs, he’s been a force on both offense and defense. His performance has showcased his rare talent and ability to change games single-handedly.

Even if he doesn’t win the Heisman, the other accolades he might collect could be just as thrilling. Imagine stacking up those awards on your shelf!

But here’s an odd twist: despite being nominated for top defensive honors, Hunter wasn’t considered for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back. Doesn’t quite add up, does it?

Coach Deion Sanders isn’t shy about defending his players and was understandably upset about this oversight. Nevertheless, if Hunter misses out on the Heisman, winning these other prestigious awards would still be an impressive achievement.

Hunter’s stats are mind-blowing: over 1,000 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns. On defense? Three interceptions and a crucial forced fumble against Baylor.

The Heisman race is tough this year with competitors like Ashton Jeanty also making waves. Each contender is doing something extraordinary that we haven’t seen in ages.

So, whether or not Hunter snags the Heisman, his potential award haul could be just as remarkable!