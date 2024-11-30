Jaxson Dart’s Emotional Take on Lane Kiffin and Egg Bowl Victory

Ole Miss won against Mississippi State, 26-14, in the Egg Bowl. After the game, Jaxson Dart, their quarterback, hugged Coach Lane Kiffin. It was a big moment for him because it was his last regular season game with the team.

“Coach Kiffin’s been amazing,” Dart shared. “Moving far from home isn’t easy. But this place welcomed me and my family with open arms.”

Originally from Utah, Dart began his college football journey at USC. Then he moved to Ole Miss for his sophomore year, joining forces with Coach Kiffin. Since then, he’s been a key player for the Rebels.

During Friday’s victory, Dart made history by becoming Ole Miss’ all-time passing leader. He threw for 143 yards and a touchdown without any interceptions, surpassing Eli Manning’s long-standing record.

The Rebels ended their regular season with a 9-3 record. Although they hoped to make it to the College Football Playoff, a loss to Florida in Week 13 might have dashed those dreams.

Despite this uncertainty, Dart remains optimistic about Ole Miss’ future. “Winning this season means a lot,” he said. “If we get into the CFP, we’re going all out. Beating State felt incredible.”

Dart’s message is clear: he cherishes his time at Ole Miss and looks forward to whatever comes next.