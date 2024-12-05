Florida TE Arlis Boardingham Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida tight end Arlis Boardingham is leaving the team. He’s entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This means he can play for another college team soon.

Boardingham played one game in 2022 but then got more chances, appearing in 23 games over the past two years. He caught 18 passes for 128 yards and scored two touchdowns this season.

Throughout his career, he’s had 44 catches totaling 417 yards and six touchdowns. Not bad for a former three-star recruit from Birmingham High School in California, ranked No. 540 overall by On3 in 2022.

Now, let’s talk about Florida’s recruiting success. Recently, they climbed to the No. 11 spot in the team rankings. A big reason? Quarterback DJ Lagway.

Lagway’s presence is magnetic. His talent convinces recruits that playing with the Gators could mean chasing championships. Coach Billy Napier emphasized on the Andy & Ari On3 show, “Player retention’s a big piece of the puzzle.”

Lagway led Florida to four wins in his last five games. His stats? Not off-the-charts yet—1,610 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions—but he has moments that wow fans.

He can throw deep like few others.

Napier noted, “This ’25 group, they’re excited about him.” Lagway will be around for at least two more years, giving recruits ample time to play alongside him before he likely heads to the NFL.

With early signing day wrapped up, Lagway now focuses on the transfer portal to bring in top players. Napier explained their approach: “We not only want to find out — we know the physical part…but do they fit?” It’s about blending talent with team chemistry.

And there it is—the latest from Florida’s football scene!