Alabama Secures Rockstar Offensive Coordinator Kalen DeBoer Desired

Alabama Crimson Tide football is making some big changes. Last year, their offense struggled a bit, but now they’ve hired Ryan Grubb as the new offensive coordinator. He knows the head coach, Kalen DeBoer, really well because they’ve worked together before. They hope this will help Alabama’s team get better.

Grubb was almost going to join Alabama last year but decided to stay with the Seattle Seahawks instead.

Now, he’s back with DeBoer after being let go from his Seahawks role. It’s like when two old friends meet up again to work on something exciting. The previous coordinators, Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard, are staying too, which is good news. They had to step up when Grubb left for the NFL, and now they’ll continue to be part of the team.

Alabama didn’t have the best season last year. They finished with a 9-4 record and lost a bowl game. But with Grubb’s return, there’s hope for improvement.

SOURCE :Alabama is set to hire Ryan Grubb as the Tide offensive coordinator. He will reunite with Kalen DeBoer. They first worked together back at Sioux Falls almost 20 years ago. @ESPNRittenberg first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 3, 2025

Some folks wonder if DeBoer wants to make Alabama just like Washington, where he used to coach. That’s a big question mark hanging over these changes. Clever play-calling can work wonders anywhere, but will it be enough here?

DeBoer has access to resources that most teams can only dream of. Alabama is historically one of the top college football programs in the country. Even with recent conference realignments, they’re still among the elite. Winning with his own style is important for DeBoer, but he must adapt to succeed in this high-pressure environment.

Good coaching combined with excellent recruiting is crucial in the SEC. It’s not just about where you come from; it’s about winning games and putting in the effort. My worry is that DeBoer might try too hard to change things by bringing in someone like Grubb who didn’t quite fit in at the NFL level.

This hiring may bring some excitement, but Grubb isn’t necessarily the magic solution everyone hopes for.