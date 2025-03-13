Steve Sarkisian Prioritizes Arch Manning Over NFL Opportunities

In college football’s hierarchy, not every coaching gig carries the same weight. While there are hundreds more positions in college than the NFL, a select few college jobs actually trump what’s available in the pro ranks. Texas stands firmly in that elite category. It’s a blue-blood program with deep pockets and a winning tradition that’s currently firing on all cylinders. No surprise Steve Sarkisian decided to keep his talents in Austin this year.

NFL teams came calling for Sark’s services, but nothing materialized into a serious offer. He was loosely connected to openings with the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars. Dallas ultimately promoted Brian Schottenheimer from within, while Jacksonville went with Liam Coen — a coach who’s developed quite the reputation for job-hopping after just one season in Tampa Bay.

As spring practice approached, Sarkisian didn’t mince words about his commitment to Texas.

“I came to the University of Texas, and I’ve said this numerous times but I want to be really clear: I didn’t come here to put on a hat to say I’m a head coach again. It was a long journey to get back to this seat. I came here, I was very clear in my opening press conference and I’ve been very clear along the way, to win championships. We’ve got a lot of unfinished business.”

When asked about the NFL rumors swirling around his name, Sark offered a rather convenient explanation…

“I wasn’t entertaining anything that was beyond making sure I had a really good job here, that I could solidify the job here, that I could hire the best people I could here, that I could recruit the best players I could here to go try to go do that. I’m proud of the work that we’ve done.”

For all the program building Sarkisian has accomplished, the trophy case still lacks a national championship under his watch.

“A ton of pride in what we’ve done, but the mission is not complete. I didn’t ever want to be a program that was a one-hit wonder, that was able just to do it one year then would fall off. I think we’ve built this thing in a way that we’ve been consistently growing, and that we’ve been growing not only off the field but on the field.”

Reading between the lines, it’s clear Sark is all-in on Arch Manning.

Sarkisian Betting His Championship Dreams on Manning Era

I’m not ready to anoint Manning as college football’s next savior just yet. Yes, he’s got undeniable talent and that famous last name carries weight. But I need to see him develop as a true passer rather than a guy who tucks and runs at the first sign of pressure. Let’s not forget he’s only entering his sophomore season with the program.

That said, I’m absolutely convinced Texas will reach the College Football Playoff for the third straight year. Only Ohio State and Penn State feel like more certain locks in my book, with Clemson knocking on the door as a fourth near-guarantee. This is Sarkisian’s window — he’s got to capitalize now.

The championship coaching club remains exclusive. After Ryan Day claimed his first title last season at Ohio State, only he, Kirby Smart, and Dabo Swinney have won a CFP as active head coaches. While Georgia, Clemson, or Ohio State could certainly win it all again next year, Sarkisian and Texas represent my best bet for a new coach joining that elite group. Maybe not in 2024, but certainly within the Manning era.

Here’s what you can take to the bank: Sarkisian isn’t jumping to the NFL before Manning’s time in Austin is complete.