Video Surfaces of BYU Recruit Being Shot

A shocking video that purportedly shows BYU football recruit Charles West being shot on Sunday evening has surfaced on YouTube.

The incident, which took place as West was playing basketball outside a Texas middle school, resulted in his being wounded in the arm. The video shows West running away as a total of six shots are fired.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pefvPhzcNy8

West also made news last February when he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was accused of sexual assault by a woman whom he allegedly summoned to his home through a website that solicits escorts.

West was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released after Sunday night’s incident. He took to Twitter on Monday to reassures fans he is okay. Police have reportedly detained a suspect, but have not released that person’s name.

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports