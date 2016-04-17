Video: Georgia’s ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ debuts at spring game

Georgia held its spring game yesterday and released a short hype video during it. Titled “Countdown to Kickoff,” it should definitely get every Bulldogs fan under the sun excited for the 2016 season.

Check it out below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhRSeU__-kA

This has everything a proper hype video should, from shots of the fans in the stands to practice to a fine shot of new coach and Bulldogs alum Kirby Smart saying, “It’s good to be home.”

Cue The Who’s “Baba O’Riley,” and the rest of the video plays out like a movie trailer with Smart as the star and his coaching staff as the supporting cast. Georgia wants fans to get excited, and this video does the job.

Why? Well, after 15 years under the offense-oriented Mark Richt, Georgia is sure to be a more defense-focused team under Smart, a longtime Nick Saban assistant who served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator from 2009 up until the end of this season, when Georgia hired him.

That said, with a legit shot at beating the Crimson Tide since their coach knows that team like a book, Bulldogs fans have plenty of reason to be pumped for 2016.

*Featured Photo (above) credit to YouTube