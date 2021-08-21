Nick Saban is clearly not happy with tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and he let that be known following a scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.

The Alabama football coach ripped into Billingsley with an honest assessment, saying the tight end knows what he needs to do and suggesting his practice effort has not been up to par.

Billingsley has missed a portion of the time leading up to the season due to COVID protocols.

When asked about what Billingsley had to do to work his way back up the depth chart. Saban did not hold back.

“That’s up to him,” Saban said. “That’s not up to me. He knows what he is supposed to do in practice. He knows what he is supposed to do. This is not a democracy. Everybody doesn’t get to do what they want to do. Everybody doesn’t get to do what they feel like doing. You’ve got to buy in and do what you’re supposed to do to be a part of the team and do things you need to do in practice everyday.”

We will have to see if Billingsley receives the message and is able to pick up his performance on the practice field while making up some room on the depth chart.

Alabama kicks off its 2021 campaign against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, September 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.