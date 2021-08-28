ESPN College GameDay Live Stream, Week 0: Start Time & Location

Wake up, it’s gameday! We have been waiting months to finally say that and on Saturday, August 27, ESPN’s College GameDay is finally back in our lives. The GameDay crew — Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack — head to Atlanta, Georgia for Week 0.

The first show of the season will be taking place outside of Center Parc Stadium prior to a meeting of two HBCUs.

Center Parc Stadium, formerly known as Turner Field, was converted into a football stadium for Georgia State after the Atlanta Braves moved to Cobb County. The featured game for Week 0 will be the MEAC-SWAC Challenge game between North Carolina Central and Alcorn State.

As for the special guests, Atlanta-based rap trio Migos will be in attendance and are expected to perform.

How can you tune in to Saturday morning’s pre-game show?

All of the information you need to catch every minute of the action from Atlanta can be seen below:

Date: Saturday, August 28

Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream 1

How To Live Stream College GameDay Online

Your best bet for watching College GameDay via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream College GameDay online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch College GameDay On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch College GameDay for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.