LSU Football: Starting QB Max Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

The LSU football program will be searching for a new starting quarterback as the Brian Kelly era begins.

On Tuesday, starting quarterback Max Johnson has announced he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. That will open the door for a quarterback competition in Baton Rouge entering the 2022 college football season.

Johnson revealed his decision with a brief statement on social media.

“LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal.”

As the starter in 2021, Johnson threw for 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, so his departure is a big loss for the program.

At the same time that Max Johnson announced his decision to transfer from LSU, his brother Jake, a four-star tight end recruit, announced he will be de-committing from the program and re-opening his recruitment.

Brian Kelly will now have to search for his guy under center as he prepares to lead the Tigers moving forward.