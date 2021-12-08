Florida football coach Billy Napier is making a major addition to his staff.

According to reports, the Gators are hiring LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond as the new assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in Gainesville. It is a major blow for the Tigers.

Raymond is one of the longest-tenured members of the LSU coaching staff and is known for being an incredible recruiter and developing some of the top defensive backs in the country.

Florida is expected to hire LSU’s Corey Raymond as assistant head coach of the defense/cornerbacks coach, sources tell @on3sportshttps://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 8, 2021

Rubbing salt in the wound for LSU is the fact that Raymond is leaving for an SEC rival.

The 53-year-old Raymond had been on the staff for 10 seasons and was a big part of the reason the program was known as “DBU.” Now, Napier is hoping Raymond can bring the same success to Florida as the Gators look to return to relevance on the national scale.