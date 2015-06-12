Ex-Wisconsin G Traevon Jackson featured in documentary

Former Wisconsin Badgers guard Traevon Jackson is hoping to achieve his dream of playing in the NBA. With the draft rapidly approaching, Jackson has been followed by cameras for the filming of a documentary titled, “The Way to the West.”

In the documentary which details Jackson’s journey, he opens up to discuss “prevailing over injury, struggling with his path to finding new life, he has finally found his way.”

The documentary shows how Jackson’s faith was a big part of getting him on the right path as he looks to take the next step in his career.

Check out episode one of the documentary series below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDFdfv9lIjk&feature=youtu.be

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports